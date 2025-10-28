Windows 11 Start Menu Gets a Major Redesign in KB5067036

Earlier today, Microsoft released a new non-security update for Windows 11 version 23H2. Now, another one is out of version 24H2 (26100.7019) and 25H2 (26200.7019) under KB5067036. The update introduces several new features and improvements, but the highlight is the redesigned Start menu. After the update, you’ll find it working faster, more responsive, and easier to navigate.

The redesigned Start menu aims to help users access their apps more smoothly. With a new layout, scrolling, and integration features, finding and launching apps has never been easier. Users on larger displays will notice more pinned apps, recommendations, and categories at a glance, while smaller screens adapt for a cleaner experience.

Improvements and fixes

[Start menu] New! The redesigned Start menu, built to help you access your apps more quickly and smoothly. Its redesigned layout makes it easier than ever to find what you need.

Scrollable ‘All’ section: The main page now includes a scrollable “All” section, making it easier to find apps.

Category and grid views: Switch between two new views—category view, which groups apps by type and highlights frequently used ones, and grid view, which lists apps alphabetically with more horizontal space for easier scanning. The menu remembers your last selected view.

Responsive layout: The Start menu adapts to your screen size. Larger displays show more pinned apps, recommendations, and categories by default. Sections like Pinned and Recommended expand or collapse based on content. You can customize these views under Settings > Personalization > Start.

Phone Link integration: A new mobile device button next to Search lets you expand or collapse content from your connected phone. This feature supports Android and iOS devices in most markets and will roll out to the European Economic Area (EEA) in 2025.

The update is optional and can be installed via Settings > Windows Update or the Microsoft Update Catalog. Features roll out gradually, so some users may see them later.

With these updates, Windows 11’s Start menu is more intuitive, customizable, and integrated with mobile devices than ever before.