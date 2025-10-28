KB5067036: Windows 11 File Explorer Adds Recommended Files and Fixes Bugs

Microsoft released a non-security update for Windows 11 23H2 earlier today. Now, we’ve yet another in the form of KB5067036, which has been rolled out for version 24H2 (26100.7019) and 25H2 (26200.7019).

Improvements and fixes

[File Explorer] New! Recommended files in File Explorer Home are now available for personal Microsoft accounts and local accounts. These files include content you frequently use, have recently downloaded, or added to your File Explorer Gallery. If you prefer not to see the recommended section in File Explorer Home, you can turn it off in File Explorer Folder Options. When this feature is turned off, folders pinned to Quick Access will appear instead.

New! StorageProvider APIs are now available for cloud providers to integrate with File Explorer Home. Developers can learn to enable the system to query for suggested files.

Fixed: The File Explorer context menu might unexpectedly switch back and forth between the normal view and Show More Options on each right click.

Fixed: When opening a folder from another app (for example, opening the Downloads folder from a browser), your custom view — including sorting files by name, changing the icon size, or removing grouping — unexpectedly resets back to default.

Fixed: The body of the File Explorer window might no longer respond to mouse clicks after invoking the context menu.

Fixed: Extracting very large archive folders (1.5GB+) might fail with a “Catastrophic Error” (error code 0x8000FFFF).

Fixed: File Explorer might become unresponsive when opening Home.

This update focuses on making file management faster, smarter, and more intuitive. Users will notice recommended files that highlight frequently used, recently downloaded, or gallery-added content. Cloud integration is improved through StorageProvider APIs, allowing developers to extend suggested file functionality in File Explorer Home. The idea is to give users quicker access to the files that matter most without breaking workflow. Moreover, the same update also revamps the Start Menu with a few new features.