Windows 11 KB5067112 Adds "Personalized Offers" to OOBE Setup Screen

Microsoft has released a new non-security update KB5067112 for Windows 11, version 23H2 which bumps systems to Build 22621.6133. You can update your system by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. Alternatively, you can choose to download the KB5067112 update from Microsoft Update Catalog.

The update addresses multiple issues reported by users. Notably, the touch keyboard now correctly registers key presses after waking from sleep, resolving a problem where characters failed to appear despite proper animations. This also ensures smoother password entry on the sign-in screen.

Additionally, Microsoft has rolled out networking improvements, affecting external virtual switches. Previously, NIC bindings could be lost after a host restart, converting switches to internal mode and causing connectivity interruptions.

The KB5067112 update resolves that by correcting how orphaned virtual switch objects are detected during Host Network Service startup.

Moving on, this non-security update also introduces, what Microsoft calls as Personalized Offers feature, during device setup in the Out-of-Box Experience (OOBE). Notably, the feature remains accessible in Settings once you’re in the system.

Moreover, Microsoft has fixed an issue that “affects disk communication and causes connectivity errors during Azure Stack Hub or Azure Local cluster upgrades.”