KB5067106 Update Brings Consistent Dark Mode to Windows 11's File Explorer

Microsoft’s new Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.6972 (KB5067106) is rolling out to the Beta Channel for version 25H2, while 24H2 testers receive Build 26120.6972 with the same features.

This week’s update focuses on subtle visual and usability refinements. File Explorer’s Folder Options dialog now matches the system-wide dark theme, ensuring consistent contrast across menus.

Microsoft has also added a long-requested Drag Tray toggle, available under Settings > System > Nearby Sharing. This gives users better control over the small floating menu that appears when dragging files between apps or monitors.

Combined with updates to Game Pass branding and account linking benefits shortcuts, Microsoft’s push for interface consistency is clearly visible in this update. Not to forget, the company has also rolled out a new Mobile Devices page inside Settings app.