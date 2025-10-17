Windows 11 KB5067106 Brings Mobile Devices Setting in Version 25H2 & 24H2
The update also adds shortcut to view Microsoft Account link benefits
Microsoft has released Windows 11 25H2 Insider Preview Build 26220.6972 (KB5067106) to the Dev Channel. The same KB lands as Build 26120.6972 for users on 24H2, bringing identical feature updates.
The highlight this time is a new Mobile Devices page under Settings > Bluetooth & Devices, allowing users to add, view, and manage smartphones directly from their PCs. Users can connect their phones as cameras or access mobile storage through File Explorer.
This integration expands on Microsoft’s cross-device vision, simplifying how Android and Windows communicate. The update also continues Microsoft’s dark mode improvements in File Explorer and introduces toggles to manage the Drag Tray feature from Settings > System > Nearby Sharing.
Additionally, Microsoft has also added a shortcut in the Start Menu to check acount linking benefits.
