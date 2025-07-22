Kioxia Unveils A Massive 245.76TB Enterprise SSD for Generative AI Workloads

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Kioxia has introduced a massive 245.76TB SSD, the highest-capacity NVMe drive available in a 2.5-inch and EDSFF E3.L form factor. It’s part of the LC9 Series lineup, designed for the high-capacity, high-efficiency needs of generative AI systems.

This isn’t just about raw storage. The drive uses Kioxia’s 32-die stack of 2Tb BiCS FLASH QLC, built with CBA (CMOS bonded to array) tech, to reach 8TB in a single 154 BGA package. That level of density is a first.

With LLM training, vector databases, and RAG-based inference on the rise, storage needs to be fast, compact, and power-efficient. The LC9 Series checks all those boxes.

It supports PCIe Gen 5, NVMe 2.0, flexible data placement, and multiple security options, including CNSA 2.0 for quantum-era cryptography.

This 245TB SSD also offers a major upgrade for data lakes. By replacing racks of HDDs, it reduces power draw, increases density, and cuts cooling costs, key factors in managing total cost of ownership. The LC9 Series is already sampling to select customers and will be featured at the Future of Memory and Storage 2025 event in Santa Clara this August.