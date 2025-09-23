Kojima’s Physint: Release Date & Trailer Status, Early Casts, Sony Collab & More

Most of the details about the game is under the wraps

Apart from releasing the first trailer for the scary Xbox horror game, OD: Knock, Kojima Productions pulled back the curtains on its next stealth action project, Physint, at the 10th anniversary event. While most details remain under wraps, the early reveal included concept art and partial cast information.

Image credit: X/@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN

The debut poster of the game shows a character from Hideo Kojima’s iconic stealth heroes, with the protagonist’s face undoubtedly hidden.

Kojima, while sharing tidbits about the project, says that they’re still mulling over the final appearance. So, what else did we get to see and hear from the Physint tease? Keep reading!

As Physint was just teased, there’s understandably no official release date or trailer announced yet. Kojima Productions described Physint as being in the very early stages of development. The working title, “Physint,” comes from the phrase “physical intelligence,” hinting at potential gameplay mechanics. We expect to hear more about it in future announcements.

Physint Early Cast and In-Engine Demo

Alongside the concept art, the studio confirmed several cast members, including Don Lee, Charlee Fraser, and Minami Hamabe. Hamabe was also featured in an in-engine character model demo. Kojima noted that this rendering was created using the studio’s proprietary engine. However, it’s unclear whether Physint will continue using Decima or switch to Unreal Engine 5.

Kojima’s Collab with Sony for Physint

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Studio head Herman Hulst appeared in a video message during the anniversary event, congratulating Kojima Productions on the milestone and the Physint reveal. The message solidifies the ongoing collaboration between Kojima Productions and Sony, confirming the game is planned exclusively for the PlayStation platform.

For now, that’s all we have for this short roundup. If we come across any further details, leaks, or announcements related to Physint, we’ll update this piece with extra information. Stay tuned for Physint!