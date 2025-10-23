Latest PowerToys Update Fixes Annoying Light Switch Bugs & More

If you’ve been annoyed by PowerToys’ theme-switching bugs lately, there’s some good news for you. Microsoft has dropped PowerToys version 0.95.1 (download), and it finally addresses some of the most frustrating issues reported since the launch of version 0.95.

The latest update, available now for Windows 11 and Windows 10, focuses heavily on improving Light Switch. For the uninitisted, it is the new module introduced earlier this month that automatically switches between dark and light modes based on time or system conditions.

While the feature was a welcome addition, many users quickly noticed that it was turning itself on by default, causing unwanted theme changes throughout the day. With version 0.95.1, Microsoft has fixed that behavior.

Light Switch will no longer activate automatically, preventing any surprise theme flips. The company has also updated how the feature works. The old “Manual” mode is now called “Fixed Hours” for better clarity, alongside a new “Off” mode that lets you disable the schedule entirely while still keeping the keyboard shortcut for quick toggles.

In addition to Light Switch fixes, Microsoft has also improved other parts of PowerToys. The Command Palette no longer crashes when running on certain configurations, while Find My Mouse has been patched to prevent the cursor from freezing or losing focus.

The installer has also received an overhaul, as Microsoft moved from WiX v3 to WiX v5 to speed up build times and improve reliability. If you already use PowerToys, update it through the General tab within the app.