Lenovo Legion Go 2 to Join Xbox Full-Screen Experience in 2026

ASUS will be the first partner to bring the new mode this fall

Microsoft’s new Xbox full-screen experience (FSE) is making its way to handheld gaming PCs, but not all devices will see it at the same time. ASUS will be the first partner to introduce the new mode this fall, while Lenovo has confirmed its Legion Go 2 will receive support later in 2026.

Speaking with The Verge’s Sean Hollister, Lenovo spokesperson, Jeff Witt, said that Legion Go 2 owners will have the option to manually enable Xbox FSE once the feature is finalized in spring 2026. That means the handheld will ship next month without it, leaving Asus with an exclusive window at launch.

On October 16th, Microsoft and Asus will debut the Xbox FSE alongside the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X, making them the first devices to ship with the optimized interface. Afterward, Microsoft says its “next focus” will be on extending support to the original ROG Ally and Ally X before Lenovo comes into the fold.

The FSE itself is designed to feel more console-like, with a streamlined UI that’s easier to navigate using a controller. Early previews have also hinted at better memory efficiency and faster wake/sleep transitions compared to standard Windows. Those improvements could prove essential for handhelds that often struggle with power management under full Windows builds.

With Lenovo stepping in as the first non-Asus device maker to adopt Xbox FSE, the rollout suggests Microsoft is moving toward broader handheld support in the months ahead. For now, however, Asus users will get the first real taste of what could become a defining software feature for portable gaming PCs.