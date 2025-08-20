ROG Xbox Ally & Ally X Finally Get Official Release Date

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

In just a few weeks, ASUS and Xbox will officially launch their handheld gaming lineup. The ROG Xbox Ally and the more powerful Xbox Ally X are set to officially launch on October 16 across major markets. Some regions, including Brazil, India, and China, will see a slightly later rollout.

While the release date is now official, pricing remains a mystery. Both companies confirmed that exact numbers will be shared “in the coming weeks.” Fans, however, are already voicing frustration over the missing detail. But, don’t worry, we have you covered.

Leaked Prices of the ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X

Now, thanks to well-known deal hunter Wario64, who has spotted (via Wccftech) early listings on Best Buy. The ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X both appear with official pricing, matching previous reports.

Best Buy has listed ROG Xbox Ally listings (no preorders yet)



Ally ($549.99) https://t.co/nmHw6Nxov3

Ally X ($899.99) https://t.co/Dts0GcUNFW

100W Charger Dock (HDMI 2.0, USB-A, USB-C) ($99.99) https://t.co/LkoKyunOE8

Case $69.99 https://t.co/jaTIBfWUXX



Confirming… pic.twitter.com/oalzcOON77 — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 20, 2025

Pre-orders are not open just yet, but they’re expected to drop any moment. Previous reports also hinted that pre-orders would go live today, lining up perfectly with these new retail listings.

Features of the ROG Xbox Ally Handhelds

When the handhelds hit shelves, gamers will gain access to a unified library that blends Xbox titles, Battle.net games, and leading PC storefronts like Steam and GOG. This makes the Ally lineup the closest thing yet to a true Xbox handheld.

Both devices were teased earlier this summer, but this is the first time Microsoft and ASUS have confirmed a global rollout date.

List of countries where the new Xbox handhelds will be first available