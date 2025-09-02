Lenovo Legion Go 2 confirmed with Ryzen Z2 Extreme, 1200p OLED 144Hz display & 74Wh battery

As of now, pricing details are under the wraps

Lenovo’s next-generation handheld gaming console, Legion Go 2, has been confirmed. The company is set to feature the device at the IFA 2025. But before the official announcement goes live, popular leaker Evan Blass has spilled the beans. The tipster has also posted a bunch of images and infographics of the handheld, leaving little to the imagination.

For starters, the handheld is powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen Z2 series, with options for both the Z2 and the more powerful Z2 Extreme chips. In other words, you get a choice between Zen 4 and Zen 5 CPUs paired with RDNA graphics for serious performance.

The Legion Go 2 ditches its predecessor’s IPS panel in favor of a 1200p PureSight OLED display. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR True Black 1000, and 500 nits brightness.

Lenovo also revamped the ergonomics with a slimmer body, detachable controllers, and a sturdier kickstand. Not to forget, you can switch between handheld, console dock, and FPS modes.

The maxed-out version of the Lenovo Legion 2 comes with a Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip, which is based on AMD’s new Strix Point silicon. It offers 8 cores, 16 threads, and RDNA 3.5 graphics with 16 compute units. The standard Ryzen Z2, built on Hawk Point, also brings 8 cores but with RDNA 3 graphics.

Lenovo has doubled memory support to 32GB LPDDR5X-8000 and paired it with up to 1TB PCIe storage, plus 2TB microSD expansion. A new cooling system with larger fans and dual exhausts promises quieter thermals. The company is also bumping up the battery life with a 74Wh pack, replacing the older 49.2Wh unit.

On the connectivity front, the Legion Go 2 includes dual USB4 Type-C ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and microSD expansion. There’s also a fingerprint reader and enhanced back triggers for better gameplay control.

Lenovo hasn’t revealed the pricing of the Legion Go 2 yet, but expect it to land in a similar $700–$800 range as the original.