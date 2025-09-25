Liam McIntyre in Marvel's Wolverine: Release Date, First Look Trailer & Gameplay Expectations

State of Play gives Logan his moment

News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

At Sony’s September State of Play event yesterday, Insonmanic launched the first trailer for its new game, Wolverine. The first look trailer of the game confirmed Liam McIntyre as Logan, who is seen saying, “Death’s always waiting, just not for me” in the footage.

Table of contents

Watch Liam MacIntyre in Wolverine: First look trailer

The trailer sets a darker tone than Insomniac’s Spider-Man games, teasing bloodied claws, grim neon streets, and Logan in a bar fight that feels ripped straight from the comics.

Marvel’s Wolverine Release Date

Insomanic has shared that the game will arrive in Fall 2026. So, you still have a long time to get your hands on this brutal game. The game could join PlayStation’s next wave of exclusives.

Liam McIntyre Brings Logan to Life

McIntyre, known for Spartacus and The Flash, brings a raw, hardened edge to Wolverine. His performance hints at a weary but dangerous Logan, carrying scars from his violent past while trying to survive in a lawless world.

Image: Insomaniac Games

Marvel’s Wolverine Story and Setting hints

The trailer strongly suggests Madripoor as the main setting. Long tied to Wolverine’s comic history, the Southeast Asian city adds a noir feel to the game’s atmosphere. You can expect gritty storytelling and themes of identity, survival, and morality.

Marvel’s Wolverine Gameplay Expectations

Although Insomniac didn’t show extended gameplay, brief footages of combat hint at cinematic takedowns and fast-paced melee action. Unlike Spider-Man’s aerial combat, Wolverine looks grounded, visceral, and more brutal in style.

Image: Insomaniac Games

As of now, almost every details of the game are under the wraps. If we come across anything new about Wolverine game, we’ll update this piece.

Source: PlayStation Blog

More about the topics: Games, Playstation, Playstation 5

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

User forum

0 messages