Liam McIntyre in Marvel's Wolverine: Release Date, First Look Trailer & Gameplay Expectations
State of Play gives Logan his moment
At Sony’s September State of Play event yesterday, Insonmanic launched the first trailer for its new game, Wolverine. The first look trailer of the game confirmed Liam McIntyre as Logan, who is seen saying, “Death’s always waiting, just not for me” in the footage.
Watch Liam MacIntyre in Wolverine: First look trailer
The trailer sets a darker tone than Insomniac’s Spider-Man games, teasing bloodied claws, grim neon streets, and Logan in a bar fight that feels ripped straight from the comics.
Marvel’s Wolverine Release Date
Insomanic has shared that the game will arrive in Fall 2026. So, you still have a long time to get your hands on this brutal game. The game could join PlayStation’s next wave of exclusives.
Liam McIntyre Brings Logan to Life
McIntyre, known for Spartacus and The Flash, brings a raw, hardened edge to Wolverine. His performance hints at a weary but dangerous Logan, carrying scars from his violent past while trying to survive in a lawless world.
Marvel’s Wolverine Story and Setting hints
The trailer strongly suggests Madripoor as the main setting. Long tied to Wolverine’s comic history, the Southeast Asian city adds a noir feel to the game’s atmosphere. You can expect gritty storytelling and themes of identity, survival, and morality.
Marvel’s Wolverine Gameplay Expectations
Although Insomniac didn’t show extended gameplay, brief footages of combat hint at cinematic takedowns and fast-paced melee action. Unlike Spider-Man’s aerial combat, Wolverine looks grounded, visceral, and more brutal in style.
As of now, almost every details of the game are under the wraps. If we come across anything new about Wolverine game, we’ll update this piece.
Source: PlayStation Blog
