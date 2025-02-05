LibreWolf vs Firefox: Which One is Better For Your Privacy?

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

When it comes to user privacy, Firefox is one of the best choices, but what if you could make it more private? This is what the team behind Librewolf had in mind when they created it, so today we’re going to compare Librewolf vs Firefox to find out which one is better for you.

Libewolf vs Firefox, which one is better?

Firefox – A privacy veteran

Firefox has been present on the market for 20 years, and it has established itself as a private alternative to other browsers, such as Google Chrome for example.

The browser is well-known for its Enhanced Tracking Protection that blocks social media trackers, cross-site cookies, cryptominers, and fingerprinting. This feature is customizable, so it can block all tracking content as well as all known and suspected fingerprinters.

On top of that, the browser is open-source and maintained by a non-profit organization, which ensures that your data isn’t sold to third parties.

However, Mozilla does collect your personal information and it uses it to improve features and performance of its software. It’s also used to improve search functionality and deliver relevant information to you, such as suggested content or top sites.

The company has been pretty straightforward with this, and you can learn more about it on the Firefox Privacy Notice page. Despite being fully transparent about data collecting, some users aren’t too keen on Firefox because of this, and this is why Librewolf was made.

Librewolf – A Firefox fork without telemetry

Librewolf is a fork of Firefox made in 2020, and it offers the same features as Firefox and it looks the same, but it has a focus on user privacy.

One of the key features is that this software has no telemetry, so none of your data is being sent to Mozzila. The browser is also limited to strict Enhanced Tracking Protection, and while this feature is optional in Firefox, it’s the only option in Librewolf.

This comes at a cost, as it might break certain websites, but you can always add exceptions. It’s also worth mentioning that by default Librewolf doesn’t store cookies, but that can also be changed.

If you’re a fan of Google, you’re out of luck since this browser uses private search engines, such as DuckDuckGo, Startpage, Searx, and others.

To protect your privacy even further, the developers have included the uBlock Origin extension with the software, so you can rest assured that you won’t ever have to deal with ads or trackers again.

Does LibreWolf collect data?

No, according to their privacy policy, the software doesn’t collect any data from the users, so you can rest assured knowing that your data is completely yours.

Who owns LibreWolf browser?

LibreWolf isn’t owned by any company, and it’s maintained by the community.

Is LibreWolf hardened?

Yes, the browser is hardened by disabling all Firefox features that might be collecting your data.

Can you use Google on LibreWolf?

Yes, you can use Google on LibreWolf, but it’s not available as the default search engine, however, you can add it by changing a few settings.

Does LibreWolf use less resources than Firefox?

Since both browsers use the same core, they use roughly the same amount of resources. Due to the disabled features, LibreWolf might have a slight advantage.

Does LibreWolf break websites?

Since the software uses strict Enhanced Tracking Protection by default, there’s a chance some websites might not work properly. However, you can always add exceptions for websites that aren’t working properly.

Is LibreWolf more secure than Firefox?

Both browsers are pretty secure, but LibreWolf uses strict tracking protection by default, making your browsing experience more private.

The software also has all telemetry features disabled, so it’s not sending any data to Mozilla, which makes it more private.

It’s worth noting that LibreWolf doesn’t receive updates on the same day as Firefox, if there’s a security or a feature update released, you’ll get it after a couple of days, once the community implements it.

The browser doesn’t automatically check for updates unless you’re using the Microsoft Store version, so instead, you’ll need to manually run the LibreWolf WinUpdater software every time you want to check for updates.

While LibreWolf is a more private option, since it doesn’t send any of your data to Mozilla, as a community-driven project, it might take it a bit longer to receive certain updates and this might leave your system vulnerable for the time being, however, the risk is minimal.

Which is a better option?

When it comes to LibreWolf vs Firefox debate, LibreWolf is more privacy-oriented, especially if you don’t want Mozilla working with your data.

In its core, LibreWolf is still Firefox, but running with the data-collecting and potentially invasive features disabled. With third-party tools and some effort, you can also tweak Firefox to follow the same privacy standards.

Overall, if you want a more private version of Firefox that is configured out of the box, and you don’t mind manually updating it, LibreWolf is a great choice. However, for most users who aren’t concerned about Mozilla collecting their data, Firefox is a more convenient option.

