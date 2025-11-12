Major Nelson Reflects on Xbox 360’s 20th Anniversary with a Priceless Custom Console

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Larry Hryb, who is better known as Major Nelson, recently reminded everyone about the 20th anniversary of the Xbox 360 (falling on November 22nd) with a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter).

The longtime Xbox community figure shared photos of his original launch console, which he says was gifted to every team member who helped bring the Xbox 360 to life back in 2005.

“Later this month marks the 20th anniversary of kicking off the HD era with the launch of Xbox 360,” Hryb wrote in a post on X. “Helping build, ship and launch this console was one of the most magical professional moments of my career. Here, for the first time…are photos of my launch console that each team member receiived as a thank you. Fun fact: I have NEVER turned this console on,” he added.

Check out the images below:

Image credit: Mark Nelson on X Image credit: Mark Nelson on X Image credit: Mark Nelson on X

When asked which game, Hryb replied that he would pick Hexic. Foe those unaware, it’s the classic puzzle game that came preinstalled on launch consoles.

Image credit: Mark Nelson on X

In the replies, fans were quick to joke that powering it on now might trigger the infamous Red Ring of Death. For those unaware, it was a hardware issue that plagued many early units of Xbox 360. Others noted that it could still boot into the iconic “Blades” dashboard, which would make it a rare and nostalgic find if it still works.

To catch you up, Hryb left Xbox in 2023 after two decades but remains one of the brand’s most beloved ambassadors. His latest post is a warm reminder of an era that helped define modern gaming.

Speaking of consoles, The PlayStation 5 has now officially outsold every Xbox console ever released. According to Sony’s latest financial report, the PS5 has sold 84.2 million units worldwide since its 2020 debut. If we have to compare, the Xbox 360 took an entire decade to reach similar figures.

via Pure Xbox