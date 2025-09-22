Marvel Zombies (Episodes 1-4): Release Date, Time, Cast, and Where to Watch

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Marvel is back with an interesting storyline yet again with Marvel Zombies. It’s the first animated project in the MCU to come up with a TV-MA rating. The series takes inspiration from the famous comic storyline while reimagining familiar heroes in a darker, post-apocalyptic setting. Unlike past animated ventures like What If…?, this one promises a grittier narrative filled with survival horror.

Where to watch Marvel Zombies Episodes 1-4

The series will stream exclusively on Disney+, available via app or web. If you haven’t subcribed yet, you can pick any of the subscription plan from below:

Disney+ Basic (ads): $9.99/month

$9.99/month Disney+ Premium (ad-free): $15.99/month or $159.99/year

Episodes 1-4 of Marvel Zombies will release on September 24, 2025. Disney+ will drop all four episodes simultaneously at 12:00 AM PT and 3:00 a.m. ET. The global release will follow Disney’s usual midnight schedule in each region.

Image: Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Zombies Cast and Characters

The voice cast of Marvel Zombies brings together some of the MCU’s most recognizable names. Elizabeth Olsen returns as Wanda Maximoff, whose Scarlet Witch powers make her both a terrifying threat and a tragic figure in zombie form. Paul Rudd is back as Scott Lang, whereas Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi adds martial arts prowess to the mix.

On the other hand, you’ve David Harbour and Red Guardian. Iman Vellani is debuting as Kamala Khan and Hailee Steinfeld will show up in as Kate Bishop. All combined form a mismatched team of survivors trying to stop the plague that has consumed the Avengers themselves.