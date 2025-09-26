McDonald’s App Not Working? Try 5 Quick Fixes

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

For the last few hours, X (formerly Twitter) is flooded with user reports complaining about bunch of app issues. Well, if you also tried opening the McDonald’s app today and it refused to load or not working at all, we have got your back.

Sometimes the issue is on McDonald’s servers, and that’s especially true during big promotions, meal rush hours, or weekends. But if you still want to troubleshoot on your own, there are a few steps worth trying.

Fixes to Try When McDonaod’s App Not Working

1. Uninstall & Reinstall the McDonald’s App (Recommended)

Uninstall the McDonald’s app completely and reinstall it fresh. This often fixes corrupt files or broken updates. McDonald’s has also suggested this workaround to some users who have reported the issue.

2. Check Your Internet Connection

Switch between Wi-Fi and mobile data. If it’s still not working, toggle Airplane Mode on and off to get things going

3. Restart the McDonald’s App

Close the McDonald’s app fully and reopen it. On iPhone, swipe it away from the app switcher. On Android, use Force Stop in Settings.

Go to the App Store or Google Play and install the latest update. McDonald’s often rolls out quick bug fixes that patch common issues.

5. Clear Cache and Data (Android)

Head to Settings > Apps > McDonald’s > Storage, then tap Clear Cache. If problems persist, clear data. If you do that, you’ll need to log back in to the app.

Why is McDonald’s App Not Working?

The reason behind the McDonald’s app not working issue can range from app bugs, outdated software, server overload, and more.

Network issues: Spotty Wi-Fi, weak mobile data, or even VPNs can block connections. Out-of-date software: The app may not work well with older versions of iOS or Android. App bugs: New promotions or features sometimes break parts of the app. Server overload: High traffic during breakfast or special offers can slow things down. Device conflicts: While it’s rare, other apps or system settings may prevent McDonald’s from running smoothly.

Summing Up

Most of the time, McDonald’s app outages are server-side and resolve within a few hours. Still, trying the steps above can help if the issue is local to your phone. If the app continues to fail, you can always check McDonald’s official support page or an outage tracker like Downdetector.

If you are still annoyed by Starbucks’ Satisfaction survey loop issue, we’ve covered a detailed guide to fix it.

FAQs

Why is my McDonald’s app not working? It could be due to server outages, bad internet, or outdated app software. Why can’t I order on the McDonald’s app? Ordering often fails during high traffic times or when payment servers go down. Why is my McDonald’s app not letting me use deals? Expired offers or account syncing issues may block your coupons. Updating or reinstalling the app can help. Why does my McDonald’s app not let me log in? Check your internet, reset your password, or reinstall the app to clear login errors.



