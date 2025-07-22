Meta Rejects EU’s AI Code, Warns It Could Hurt Innovation

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Meta says it’s not signing the European Union’s new code of practice for AI. The company believes the voluntary agreement creates legal risks and oversteps the upcoming AI Act.

Joel Kaplan, Meta’s global affairs chief, shared the decision on LinkedIn. He said the EU is “heading down the wrong path” and warned that the new rules could slow down the development of advanced AI models in Europe.

The code of practice was published on July 10 and is meant to help companies get a head start on complying with the AI Act. While it’s not legally binding, those who sign it could avoid extra red tape once the law kicks in this August.

Kaplan says the agreement asks too much and brings more confusion than clarity. He also raised concerns that European companies could end up at a disadvantage compared to developers in countries with more relaxed regulations.

That’s been a growing concern in the industry. In June, dozens of major European firms, including Airbus, Mercedes-Benz, and Philips, signed a letter asking the EU to delay the AI Act by two years. They said the current timeline leaves too much uncertainty.

Meta’s pushback isn’t surprising. The company has had a rocky relationship with EU regulators and has supported the US’s looser approach to tech policy. With fines and scrutiny piling up in Europe, Meta seems ready to stand its ground.