Microsoft Access September Update Fixes Editor, Query, Export Bugs & More

Microsoft has already confirmed that Office 2016 and Office 2019, including Microsoft Access in those suites, will reach end of support on October 14, 2025. After that date, security updates, bug fixes, new features, and assisted support, both free and paid, will stop.

Microsoft now urges users to upgrade to a supported version, ideally via Microsoft 365, to stay secure and supported. That said, the company continues to push updates to fix all the known issues. Now, we have a complete list of fixes in one place (via Neowin). Take a look below.

Fixes in Version 2507

Microsoft has patched an issue where older queries imported from databases that hadn’t used the newer Monaco SQL editor caused errors. The September 2025 update also fixes Queries with Unicode characters not saving correctly in the Monaco editor. “Find Duplicates” and “Crosstab” query wizards threw errors in the Monaco editor; that’s patched too. Previously, users reported that pressing F1 led to the Monaco editor crashing; now it opens context-sensitive help. Errors when referencing OLE automation objects in VBA code (especially in “Unbounded Object Frame”) have been fixed. Crashes when opening queries directly in SQL View are resolved. Images on buttons or image controls now display correctly. Microsoft has also added an advisory in Access, warning users that the Salesforce connector is being deprecated.

Fixes in Version 2508

Control wizards now launch properly when adding controls to subforms in Design View. F6 navigation in Design View no longer crashes Access. “Find Unmatched” Query Wizard can now work with Large Number fields. Errors in various wizards on 32-bit configurations have been resolved. Fields exporting to HTML were encoded incorrectly; that has been patched.

What to do if you’re still using Access 2016 / 2019

If you still use Access 2016 or 2019, Microsoft strongly recommends upgrading to Microsoft 365 or a newer version before October 14, 2025. After that date, your version will continue to run, but no fixes or protections will be provided. Check your databases for features that rely on deprecated connectors (like Salesforce). The advisory in version 2507 can help you identify and plan migration. Make backups and ensure critical workflows are tested on newer versions. For organizations, this is a good time to evaluate alternative RDBMS/cloud platforms if your usage of Access is large-scale or mission-critical.

That’s all we have for you in this short update article about fixes for Access that were rolled out in September 2025.