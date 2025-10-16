Microsoft Adds 'Ask Copilot' to Windows 11's Taskbar

Microsoft is redesigning the Windows 11 taskbar to make Copilot a seamless part of everyday PC use. The new “Ask Copilot” button integrates AI directly into the taskbar, allowing users to get help, suggestions, or quick answers without breaking their workflow.

Microsoft says the goal is to make the taskbar a dynamic productivity hub, a place where you can search, ask, and act all at the same time. This redesigned experience offers one-click access to Copilot Vision and Voice, making interactions feel more natural, whether you prefer to talk, type, or show Copilot what’s on your screen.

The update also introduces lightning-fast search results with a cleaner interface. Apps, files, and settings now appear instantly as you type, thanks to optimized Windows APIs. More importantly, Microsoft confirms that Copilot does not get extra access to your personal content; results are pulled using the same secure framework that powers Windows Search.

The new Ask Copilot experience is opt-in, meaning users can choose when to bring it into their workflow. Once enabled, it allows Copilot to help you troubleshoot settings, organize tasks, and even explain what’s on your desktop through Copilot Vision.

Alongside the taskbar update, Microsoft is rolling out “Hey Copilot,” a voice activation feature that lets you summon the assistant hands-free. Simply say “Hey Copilot” to start a conversation, or explore your apps visually with Copilot Vision, which can analyze on-screen content and offer contextual insights or step-by-step help.