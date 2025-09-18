Microsoft adds local AI writing tools in Notepad

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft’s Notepad app is no longer just a barebones text editor. With the latest Insider update, Notepad (version 11.2508.28.0) now supports AI-powered tools on Copilot+ PCs, and they work without a subscription.

The new features include Summarize, Write, and Rewrite, giving users the ability to generate or refine text directly within Notepad. For example, you can condense lengthy notes, draft a quick paragraph, or enhance existing sentences with a single click.

What makes this update interesting is the flexibility between local and cloud models. On Copilot+ PCs, users who aren’t signed in, or who don’t have a Copilot subscription, can still access the local AI model. Those with a subscription can switch seamlessly between local processing and the cloud for more advanced tasks.

Currently, these tools support English only, but they bring an accessible layer of AI writing to a classic Windows app. By baking AI directly into Notepad, Microsoft is positioning it as a smarter everyday tool for both casual note-taking and productivity tasks.

Moreover, Snipping Tool is adding faster annotation tools, alongside updates to the Paint app in Windows 11.