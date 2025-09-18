Paint app brings project files and opacity controls for Insiders

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is expanding the classic Paint app with features that make it feel more modern. In the latest Windows 11 Insider update, Paint (version 11.2508.361.0) introduces project file support and new opacity controls.

With project files, users can now save their artwork as editable .paint files. This means you can stop mid-creation, close Paint, and later return to pick up right where you left off.

Once the file is ready, it can still be exported as a regular image. This small but useful change moves Paint closer to being a lightweight creative tool instead of a simple drawing program.

The update also adds an opacity slider to the Pencil and Brush tools. By adjusting transparency, users can layer strokes, create blends, and experiment with softer shading. When combined with the existing size controls, the new slider allows for more precise artistic effects.

While Paint has long been known for its simplicity, these updates make the app relevant for regular users. The new features are available now to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels.

For those who rely on quick screenshots rather than full illustrations, Microsoft is also updating the Snipping Tool with a new Quick markup feature to making edits faster than ever. Moreover, Notepad is also getting AI writing tools with the latest version in the Dev and Beta channel.