Microsoft Announces Price Hike Across Its 365 Suite; Effective From July 2026

If you’ve enjoyed Microsoft 365 Suite all this while, 2026 will the year you have to start paying a little more than what you are paying now. Today, the company announced new list prices for its commercial Microsoft 365 and Office 365 suites, which will take effect on July 1, 2026. And, it’s one of the biggest pricing updates for Microsoft 365 Suite since the Copilot era took off.

The price hike comes at time when Microsoft is fully focused on AI, security, and device management tools across Microsoft 365. The company says it has introduced more than 1,100 features this year alone. The company is now folding many of those, including in Defender, Intune, Security Copilot, and Copilot Chat, into core plans like Office 365 E3, Microsoft 365 E3, and Microsoft 365 E5.

Here’s what’s coming to Microsoft 365 Suite in 2026:

Image: Microsoft

Here’s what the new pricing looks like:

Image: Microsoft

In simple terms, Microsoft is adding more features across the board, then raising the price to match the “added value.” The new pricing will apply globally, with local adjustments depending on region. Notably, nonprofit and government suites will follow the same structure.

Whether businesses see the added features as a worthwhile trade-off is something we’ll only know once these changes land in 2026.