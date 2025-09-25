Microsoft Blocks Some Azure and AI Services for Israel’s Defense Ministry Amid Allegations

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

In an internal memo published today, Brad Smith, Vice President and President of Microsoft, revealed that the company has disabled certain services for a unit within the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD). This comes after an internal review conducted in response to allegations of mass surveillance reported by The Guardian.

Smith told employees that the company had ceased specific IMOD subscriptions, including select cloud storage and AI services. The review examined claims that Azure was used to store data from civilian phone calls in Gaza and the West Bank.

He further mentioned that Microsoft didn’t access any IMOD customer content during the review. The investigation focused on the company’s own business records, such as financial statements, internal emails, and messaging communications.

Microsoft accepted that the findings supported elements of The Guardian’s reporting. That too, regarding Azure storage use in the Netherlands and AI service consumption. Noting further, Smith says that the company doesn’t provide technology for mass surveillance and protects the privacy rights of all customers worldwide.

As a result, IMOD was notified of the actions and steps taken to ensure compliance with Microsoft’s terms of service. Smith also confirmed that these changes do not affect Microsoft’s cybersecurity work in Israel or other Middle Eastern nations, including efforts under the Abraham Accords.

He praised The Guardian’s reporting, noting the investigation relied on external sources that Microsoft couldn’t access due to privacy commitments. Last but not least, Microsoft says the review is ongoing, with additional updates, lessons learned, and potential policy adjustments expected in the coming weeks.