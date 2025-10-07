Microsoft Buying Steam Rumor Explained: What’s True

by Milan Stanojevic 

A rumor is once again circulating online that Microsoft is acquiring Steam. But is there any truth to it? Let’s take a closer look at the facts behind this viral claim.

Microsoft Buying Steam Rumor: What’s Really Going On?

Where the Rumor Started?

The story originally surfaced last year when reports claimed that Microsoft was planning to buy Valve for 16 billion dollars. At the time, the company immediately refuted those claims, putting the speculation to rest. However, the topic has resurfaced following new discussions about possible Steam integration inside the Microsoft Store.

Why People Are Talking About It Again?

Recent chatter suggests that Microsoft is allegedly testing Steam integration in the Microsoft Store. This experimental feature may have led some users to believe that Microsoft is once again interested in acquiring Valve, the company behind Steam, Half-Life, and Counter-Strike.

Gamers’ Reactions to the Rumor

When the acquisition rumor first made rounds, many gamers were unhappy with the idea. Microsoft’s recent decisions, like raising Xbox Series X|S prices, increasing Xbox Game Pass subscription costs, and large-scale layoffs, did not help its reputation among players.

The fear was that Valve’s independence could be compromised, leading to potential changes in pricing or platform policies that favor Microsoft’s ecosystem.

No Evidence of an Acquisition

As of now, there is no credible source or official statement supporting claims that Microsoft is buying Valve or Steam. In fact, neither company has made any recent announcements suggesting such a move.

Final Thoughts

So, if you are a gamer worried about Steam’s future, you can relax. Microsoft is not buying Valve, at least not anytime soon. Until a verified source confirms otherwise, this story remains nothing more than an internet rumor getting new attention.

What do you think about the idea of Microsoft owning Valve? Would it be good or bad for gamers? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

