Microsoft Clarifies Gaming Copilot Screenshots Aren't Used to Train AI Models

Microsoft’s Gaming Copilot is already facing heat for allegedly risking users’ privacy. For those unaware, it is an AI-powered assistant integrated into the Windows Game Bar, which promises real-time tips and insights for PC gamers. But not long after launch, users started accusing Microsoft of secretly taking screenshots of their gameplay.

The controversy erupted on ResetEra, where a user claimed Gaming Copilot was sending gameplay screenshots to Microsoft servers without consent. Apparently, they discovered this while monitoring network activity. The post quickly became viral, raising some serious privacy concerns among players.

After the post came into the light, Tom’s Hardware reached out to Microsoft, and the company has issued a statement addressing the claims. The company clarified that screenshots are only used to improve in-game assistance, and not for AI training.

When you’re actively using Gaming Copilot in Game Bar, it can use screenshots of your gameplay to get a better understanding of what’s happening in your game and provide you with more helpful responses. These screenshots are not used to train AI models, and Gaming Copilot is an optional feature that only has access to gameplay when you’re playing a game and actively using it. Separately, Gaming Copilot may use its text or voice conversations with players to help train and improve AI. Players can adjust Gaming Copilot’s privacy settings by visiting ‘Settings’ in [the] Game Bar, followed by ‘Privacy Settings.’

Despite the clarification, many gamers remain uneasy about AI processes happening in the background, especially when the only way to disable Gaming Copilot entirely is by removing the Game Bar itself.

While Microsoft insists privacy controls are transparent and optional, not everyone is ready to trade convenience for comfort.