Gaming Copilot (Beta) Rolls Out to Windows PCs via Game Bar

Microsoft has just announced that Gaming Copilot (Beta) is rolling out today on Windows PCs via Game Bar. The AI gaming assistant will also roll out to the Xbox app on mobile in October. Worth noting that it’ll be only available for players aged 18 and older across most regions except mainland China.

Microsoft refers to Gaming Copilot as your “personal gaming sidekick.” One of the biggest features, according to Microsoft, is the Voice Mode. It allows natural conversations without disrupting gameplay. On PC, players can assign their own hotkeys for “Push to Talk” or switch to “Mini Mode” for longer, pinned conversations.

Image: Microsoft

On mobile, the process is even simpler. With a quick tap of the microphone icon in the Xbox app, you can start a chat instantly. These modes are designed to make interactions seamless, whether you’re mid-battle or browsing menus.

Image: Microsoft

To top it up, Copilot can also recognize what’s happening on screen. That means it can explain an enemy you’ve just run into, suggest strategies for defeating it, or remind you of an NPC’s backstory during a dialogue. Besides, it also tracks achievements and can guide you towards your next unlock, while recommending new games based on individual preferences.

Microsoft has been testing Copilot with Insiders and mobile previews for months, gradually adding features like deeper in-game help and improved context awareness. Now, with handheld devices such as the ROG Xbox Ally launching in October, Microsoft says it will optimize Copilot further before eventually bringing it to Xbox consoles as well.

If you are eager to try it today, simply open Game Bar with Windows + G on PC. Mobile players will get access in October through the updated Xbox app.