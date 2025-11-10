Microsoft Delays Roll Out of File Explorer's New "Recommended" Section

Microsoft has announced to delay the rollout of File Explorer’s new Recommended section. The feature was initially planned in the October 2025 non-security update (KB5067036).

In the updated changelog dated November 5, Microsoft noted:

Update: These features previously listed in the October 2025 non-security update (KB5067036) will roll out in a future date. [File Explorer] ​​​​​​​New! The Recommended section in File Explorer now makes it easier to access files you frequently use or recently downloaded. To view this section on the homepage, turn on the Show Recommended section setting in File Explorer > Options. This feature is now available to all users, including those signed in with personal Microsoft accounts.

Interestingly, the latest update came just two days after Microsoft updated the changelog noting that Recommended section would reflect after the KB5067036 update. It’s unclear why Microsoft has pulled the feature.

Besides Recommended section, Microsoft is also delaying StorageProvider APIs. The company says that these APIs help cloud storage providers integrate deeper with File Explorer Home. The idea is to allow system query for suggested files. In short, developers must wait a bit longer before experimenting with them.

While File Explorer’s improvements are delayed, other improvements from the same update, like the post-quantum cryptography support and driver installation fixes, have been released. The company updated in the same changelog. The cryptography update, for example, adds NIST-approved ML-KEM and ML-DSA algorithms.

via: Windows Central