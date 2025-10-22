Windows 11 Start Menu Gets Smarter and More Personal With KB5067036 Preview

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Builds 26100.7015 (for version 24H2) and 26200.7015 (for version 25H2) under KB5067036, to the Release Preview Channel. The update brings a redesigned Start menu that feels more fluid, personal, and intelligent than before.

The refreshed design aims to simplify navigation and give users faster access to what matters. The new scrollable “All” section lets users explore apps more easily without switching screens. It’s now joined by two new viewing options, category view and grid view.

Category view groups apps by type, highlighting your most-used ones, while grid view lists everything alphabetically for quick scanning. That’s not all; the menu remembers your last view, making the experience feel more consistent across sessions. A responsive layout adapts to screen size, automatically adjusting pinned and recommended sections for a clean, balanced look.

Microsoft has also added a Phone Link integration button next to the search bar. It lets users expand or collapse content from their connected Android or iOS devices. This feature is live in most markets and coming to the EEA next year.

Speaking of changes, Microsoft has also added a bunch of new features reated to Click to Do with this update. Moreover, Voice Access in Windows 11 also get nore fluid after this uodate on 24H2 and 25H2 systems.