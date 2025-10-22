Windows 11's File Explorer Gets Recommended Files and Copilot Integration with KB5067036 Update

Windows 11 Release Preview update KB5067036, which bumps 24H2 systems to Build 26100.7015 and 25H2 systems to Build 26200.7015, brings several improvements to File Explorer.

First, there’s a new Recommended Files section in File Explorer, which now works with both Microsoft accounts and local accounts. As the name suggests, it shows your most-used, recently downloaded, or frequently opened files directly on the Home page. If you prefer the old layout, you can easily disable recommendations under Folder Options.

After this update, hovering over a file now reveals quick commands, including “Open file location” and “Ask Copilot.” This allows you to get insights or summaries from your documents using AI without opening them first. This feature currently supports Microsoft accounts, with work and school accounts coming soon.

Microsoft has also opened new StorageProvider APIs for developers. This lets third-party cloud providers integrate more deeply with File Explorer Home, surfacing suggested files from their services. Alongside feature additions, the update fixes several bugs. Issues like File Explorer freezing, context menus flickering, and large archives failing to extract have been resolved.

Speaking of recent changes, Microsoft made dark mode consistent across File Explorer. You can read more about in our dedicated article here. Let’s not forget that with this Release Preview update, Start Menu is now more smarter, Fluid Dictation comes to Voice Access, and Click to Do gets bunch of new festures in systems running Windows 11 version 24H2 and 25H2.