Microsoft Deprecates Legacy Web Components in Windows

Microsoft has officially added several web technologies to its deprecated features list, ending of an era for EdgeHTML-based components in Windows. While this change won’t affect day-to-day users, it is a major change for developers who still use outdated frameworks from the Windows 8 and early Windows 10 era.

According to Microsoft, the deprecated web technologies include Legacy Web View, Windows 8 and 8.1 HTML/JavaScript apps (also known as Hosted Web Applications and Windows Web Applications), Legacy Progressive Web Apps, and Microsoft Edge (EdgeHTML) DevTools.

To catch you up, these were once central to how web apps and the original version of Microsoft Edge worked. However, Microsoft stopped advancing EdgeHTML after shifting to its Chromium-based browser several years ago.

For now, Microsoft confirms that security updates will continue, but there will be no new features or further development. While no official removal date has been announced, the company has made it clear that these components will eventually disappear from future versions of Windows.

Developers are being strongly encouraged to transition their projects to WebView2, Chromium-based PWAs, or other modern web technologies that are still actively supported.

Just as Internet Explorer and the original Edge were retired, these technologies are now on the same path. In short, if you’re a developer and your app is still tied to EdgeHTML, it’s time to move on.