Microsoft details risks of staying on unsupported Windows 10 systems

Microsoft recently killed Windows 10, and ended support for all its versions. However, still many businesses continue to use Windows 11. Now, addressing those businesses and individuals, Microsoft has warned that continuing to run unsupported systems following the end of Windows 10 support could expose them to serious cybersecurity threats and compliance failures.

In a new blog post, the company outlined how outdated infrastructure and legacy devices have become prime entry points for modern cyberattacks. According to Microsoft, attackers increasingly target unpatched systems to bypass strong defenses and access sensitive networks.

The company’s latest Digital Defense Report reveals that over 90% of ransomware attacks reaching the encryption stage begin with unmanaged or unsupported devices. These outdated systems, Microsoft says, weaken endpoint security, erode audit trails, and create blind spots that make compliance with regulations like GDPR and HIPAA harder to maintain.

“Unsupported systems aren’t just outdated — they’re unprotected,” Microsoft noted, adding that even one unpatched device can act as an open door for attackers. The report cites examples from finance, healthcare, and retail sectors, where aging infrastructure has already led to costly breaches and regulatory penalties.

So, what does Microsoft suggest? Well, it says that organizations should audit their environments and prioritize high-risk endpoints. More importantly, it subtly urges you to try Windows 11 Pro devices powered by Intel vPro and Copilot+ PCs. Moreover, Microsoft says that choosing these options will offer chip-to-cloud protection and built-in AI security.

