Microsoft Edge 139.0.3405.111 Update adds Copilot Chat to Right-click Menu

Microsoft has quietly pushed out a fresh Edge update, version 139.0.3405.111, to the Stable Channel. This one is more about fixing bugs, and smoothening performance, but there’s also a handy new update for Microsoft 365 users.

As spotted in the changelog, Edge now places Copilot Chat Summarization directly into the right-click context menu. With a quick click, you can unpack the contents of any open page, summarize the text, or even ask Copilot questions about it. It’s a small addition, but one that fits naturally into Edge’s growing AI toolkit.

This minor release follows the bigger Edge 139 update from earlier this month, which redesigned the Settings menu using Microsoft’s WebUI2 framework. That overhaul simplified navigation, merged pages like Wallet into a single hub, and added real-time password breach alerts. Users also gained a profile-based system for handling external links, plus access to Phi-4-mini, a lightweight AI model powering summarization APIs under Edge flags.

With performance tools now split into separate Performance and Secure Network dashboards, and autofill gaining smarter toggles, Edge continues its steady march toward becoming a more capable, security-focused browser.