Microsoft updates Edge 139 security baseline; disables SwiftShader by default

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has rolled out a new security baseline for Edge version 139, making a key change to its recommended enterprise settings.

The update adds one new control and removes another, hinting at the company’s latest thinking on browser safety. According to Microsoft, the baseline now disables the EnableUnsafeSwiftShader policy by default.

SwiftShader, a software-based renderer, acted as a backup for WebGL when no GPU acceleration was available. It was especially relevant for virtual machines, which are common in enterprise setups.

The move aims to reduce potential attack surfaces, as malicious content could exploit flaws in the renderer. While Microsoft says this is a proactive measure rather than a reaction to known vulnerabilities, the change could disrupt organizations that relied on SwiftShader for compatibility.

IT teams can choose to override the setting, but that would mean departing from the company’s official security guidance. The update also introduces a new Edge for Business security connectors feature.

For the unitiated, it is designed to integrate the browser with enterprise data loss prevention tools and authentication systems, potentially closing security gaps in corporate environments.

Security baselines are downloadable from Microsoft’s Security Compliance Toolkit. Not to forget, it allow administrators to quickly apply a vetted set of browser settings across an organization.