Microsoft Edge Will Block Dangerous Sideloaded Extensions, But Not Just Yet

Microsoft to roll out new protection in Edge browser in November 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft is working on a new security feature for its Edge browser that will help keep users safe from harmful extensions.

Normally, Edge users install extensions from the official Microsoft or Chrome extension stores. These stores check and approve add-ons before they’re published.

But sometimes, extensions are installed outside of the store. This is called “sideloading”. While this can be useful for developers or advanced users, it’s also a method that attackers use to sneak in unwanted or harmful extensions.

Sideloaded extensions can be especially difficult to get rid of. Some are designed to reinstall themselves even after you delete them.

Others can take over your browser settings by changing your search engine or redirecting your clicks. In more serious cases, they may even steal sensitive information such as your login details or payment data.

Microsoft Edge Will Soon Block Malicious Sideloaded Extensions

The new feature means Edge will actively look for sideloaded extensions that are found to be malicious. If detected, Edge will automatically disable and remove them. This stops them from running and protects you from risks like tracking, spammy ads, or stolen information.

Edge already includes a performance detector tool that checks which extensions are installed. It can recommend disabling or removing those that might slow your browser down.

This update goes beyond fixing slow extensions. It also protects you from those who could be dangerous.

According to the Microsoft 365 roadmap, Edge will soon be able to detect and block malicious sideloaded extensions, with the rollout planned for November 2025. The company lists the update as “in development.”

“Microsoft Edge: Adding protection against malicious sideloaded extensions. Microsoft Edge will detect and revoke malicious sideloaded extensions.”

While this protection is coming later in the year, you can already take action:

Open Edge, go to Extensions, and click Manage extensions.

Remove any you don’t recognize or use.

Stick to trusted add-ons from the official store.

That’s not all. Microsoft is once again nudging users to make Bing the default search engine in the Edge Canary browser.

Additionally, Microsoft is testing Visual Search in the Edge Desktop search bar on Windows. Edge could soon offer new Copilot Discover feed settings to give users more control.