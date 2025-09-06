Microsoft Edge Tests Copilot’s Ability to Summarize Open Tabs

Copilot in Edge is moving beyond one-page answers, with early Canary testing claiming how it can summarize multiple tabs at once for faster, smarter browsing.

After testing a Copilot-inspired theme in Edge, Microsoft is now trying out multi-tab summarization in Edge Canary, giving users an early look at one of the most useful AI features planned for Copilot Mode. Copilot Mode.

Multi-tab summarization allows Copilot to read and combine content from multiple open tabs at once, instead of focusing on a single page.

By pulling information from multiple sources together, Copilot becomes much more helpful for tasks like research, trip planning, or product comparisons.

Microsoft first announced multi-tab context AI analysis, including summarization, earlier this year as part of Copilot Mode, a new way of browsing with AI built into every step. At the time, it was more of a concept than something users could try.

With the latest Edge Canary builds, Microsoft is finally bringing it into testing.

How to enable and use Multi-Tab Summarization in Microsoft Edge

Open Microsoft Edge Canary Visit Edge://flags Find and Enable “CMFeature: Multi Tab Summarization” Restart the Edge browser. Open a new tab, and you should see Copilot Composer with a chatbox on the page Ask Copilot to Analyze Multiple Tabs

The “Multi Tab Summarization” flag, as it appears in Edge Canary. This feature enables Copilot to analyze and summarize information across multiple open tabs through the Unified Composer. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

Ensure you have a few related tabs open, like product pages, hotel listings, or articles. On the new tab page, type a request that prompts Copilot to look across them.

For example: “Summarize all the articles I have open right now.”

For users, this is a major improvement. Copilot is no longer limited to one page at a time; it can scan across tabs, compare details, and deliver quicker, more complete answers.”

Edge is also working on better security, moving from just warning about scam sites to blocking them completely. Microsoft is testing easier logins with passkeys and new controls for syncing data between devices.

On the AI side, Copilot is being tested in more places, including private browsing. There are even signs of a “Smart GPT-5,” hinting at a more advanced Copilot coming to Edge.