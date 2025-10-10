Microsoft Edge Gets Refreshed Profile Flyout Experience and Key Fixes With Latest Update

The latest version focuses on usability, stability, and reliability improvements as well

Microsoft has released Edge version 141.0.3537.71 on the Stable Channel, dated October 9, 2025, bringing feature enhancements, performance fixes, and important security updates.

The highlight of this release is a refreshed profile flyout experience, designed for better clarity and actionability. The new design simplifies profile switching, credential management, and access to key settings.

Users can now easily distinguish between work and personal profiles, with organization branding preserved. The streamlined layout supports quick sign-ins and promotes a more reliable browsing experience.

This feature is being rolled out gradually. If you don’t see it yet, it should appear in the coming days. It’s worth noting that the stable update also includes fixes for two vulnerabilities listed below:

CVE-2025-11460 Use after free in Storage

CVE-2025-11458 Heap buffer overflow in Sync

Performance and Reliability Fixes

This version also focuses on improving stability and addressing known issues: