Microsoft Edge Now Lets You Decide How It Works With Windows 11’s Power Saver

A new setting in Edge Dev gives users control over how the browser works with Windows 11’s battery saver either in sync with Windows or always active.

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

After recently working on multi-tab summarization with Copilot in Edge, Microsoft is now testing a new option in Edge Dev that allows you to control how Edge browser’s Efficiency Mode interacts with Windows 11’s battery saver.

Last year, Microsoft started testing a way for Edge to tap directly into Windows 11’s power-saving feature. The idea was simple: when your PC switched to saving battery, the browser would automatically adjust to reduce resource use.

Now, Microsoft has made this control fully user-facing in Edge Dev, which could be another A/B test.

If you head into the Settings > System and performance > Performance section in Edge, you’ll see a new option that puts the choice in your hands.

You can either:

Let Windows decide with the “System default” setting, where Edge’s efficiency mode will follow Windows 11’s battery saver.

“Always enable efficiency mode”, so Edge runs in its lighter mode at all times, regardless of your PC’s power state.

New Edge Dev setting under System and performance lets users choose between following Windows 11’s battery saver or keeping efficiency mode always on. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

For everyday users, this means you no longer have to rely on hidden background logic. Whether you want Edge to stay in sync with Windows or prefer it to be consistently tuned down for longer battery life and smoother performance, the browser now gives you a direct switch.

Here, Microsoft is tying its Edge browser more closely to Windows 11 while still leaving the final say to you

In case you’re not aware, Edge’s efficiency mode reduces CPU and memory use to extend battery life, while Windows 11’s battery saver lowers system power use by cutting background activity and screen brightness.

Apart from this, Microsoft Edge could offer Copilot Discover feed settings and stronger scareware blocker controls for site blocking. Additionally, Microsoft is also preparing a Copilot theme for Edge.