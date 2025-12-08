Microsoft Edge Will Soon Let You Hide Copilot Icon from Toolbar

Microsoft is all set to bring new features for Edge and Microsoft 365 Copilot in 2026. First up, Edge will get new “modern” New Tab Page in the next month. In the Canary channel, Microsoft is also testing a new set of “Copilot suggestions” on the New Tab Page. You can read more about it here.

If you are fed up with seeing Copilot icon on your Edge toolbar, you’ll soon be able to hide it. Users who prefer clean interface have often complained about this issue. Microsoft notes, “To hide the icon, right-click the Copilot icon and select “Hide Copilot”. This will open Settings to toggle the icon’s visibility. Admins can control whether the Copilot icon shows in the toolbar using the Microsoft365CopilotChatIconEnabled policy.”

Both the aforementioned changes will roll out in February 2026. So, make sure to keep eye on them. When it comes to security, Microsoft Edge for Business will also introduce Tenant Restrictions v2 (TRv2) in January 2026. This system-wide guardrail blocks access to unauthorized Microsoft 365 tenants directly in Edge.

Microsoft says it will “[help] organizations maintain strict compliance and prevent data leakage across tenant boundaries.”

Microsoft also has a few changes planned for Copilot Chat. In January, you’ll get the ability to edit and enhance the lighting of uploaded or generated images in Copilot Chat and the Create experience. The same month, Microsoft will also make PDF reviews in Copilot “faster and easier.” Copilot will be able to explain selected text in natural language and “lets you customize the prompt for tailored results—so you spend less time switching between apps.”

In February 2026, iOS users will be able to edit Pages through Copilot Chat, while Android users will get new Copilot Shortcuts for Pages.

Which of the aforementioned features are you most waiting for? Do let us know in the comments below.