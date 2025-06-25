Microsoft Enables Hotpatching by Default for Windows Quality Updates in Autopatch

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

autopatch

Microsoft is rolling out hotpatching enabled by default for Windows quality updates through its Autopatch service, starting June 23, 2025. This update aims to help organizations reduce downtime and speed up security compliance on supported Windows devices.

Hotpatching allows updates to be applied without restarting the device, making update deployment smoother and less disruptive. New Windows quality update policies created after the rollout date will have hotpatching turned on automatically.

For existing policies, IT admins can enable hotpatching manually via the Microsoft Intune admin center by adjusting the “Automatic update deployment” settings and toggling the hotpatch option to “Allow.”

This feature integrates with Microsoft Intune MDM and improves how enterprises manage updates for Windows, Microsoft 365 Apps, Edge, and Teams. Organizations using Windows Autopatch will benefit from faster updates and less downtime across their device fleet.

The details are available on the Microsoft 365 Admin Center under message ID MC1101876.

