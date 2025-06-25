Microsoft Launches Teams Client Health Dashboard to Help Admins Spot & Fix Issues Faster

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has rolled out a new Teams client health dashboard designed to help administrators and helpdesk teams spot and resolve problems proactively.

This dashboard replaces the old manual troubleshooting method with clear, real-time insights focused on persistent and actionable issues that need admin input.

With this tool, admins can quickly detect spikes in issues like Teams crashes without waiting for users to report problems. The dashboard also includes detailed guidance to help fix these issues remotely, saving time and reducing workflow disruptions.

Another useful feature is monitoring if employees are running the latest Teams version. The dashboard highlights update blockers, helping admins ensure the software stays current across their organization without tedious manual checks.

The Teams client health dashboard is accessible through the Teams Admin Center. Microsoft suggests bookmarking the dashboard for quick, repeated access. This new tool aims to empower admins to keep Teams running smoothly and minimize impact on users and business processes.