Microsoft Explains Why Visual Studio's Keyboard Shortcuts Are So Hard to Change

If you’ve ever tried “unlearning” a keyboard shortcut, you know it’s almost impossible. Muscle memory is stubborn, especially when you spend hours in the editor. That’s the reality the Visual Studio team is having problems with they rethink old-school shortcuts while trying not to break decades of developer habits.

A new blog post now explains why the team is updating something as simple as Ctrl+W isn’t “as easy as it seems.” And ironically, Ctrl+W doesn’t close anything in VS by default. Instead, it selects the current word, a behavior that’s been around since the early 2000s.

Why Visual Studio Can’t Just “Swap the Shortcut”

Visual Studio supports multiple shortcuts for the same action, which allows both classic Windows combos (like Ctrl+F4 for closing tabs) and modern alternatives. Here, the problem is that every shortcut already does something, and reassigning one risks breaking long-established workflows.

Ctrl+W is a perfect example for this, as it is widely used elsewhere to close tabs, but what about muscle memory, you may ask, right? Well, swapping shortcuts isn’t as easy as it may sound, according to the team.

Your shortcut behavior in Visual Studio depends heavily on:

Developer profiles (General, C#, Web, C++)

Keyboard schemes (VS Code, ReSharper, Visual Studio default)

Scopes that change how shortcuts behave depending on where your focus is

Sequenced shortcuts like Ctrl+E, Ctrl+W, which complicate rebinding single-key triggers

This ecosystem makes Visual Studio deeply customizable, but it also means that changing one shortcut can ripple across the IDE.

In Visual Studio 2026, Microsoft is finally mapping Ctrl+W to close the active tab, but only for some profiles. The team avoids breaking established sequences and workflows for C# profile users. However, if you still want the new behavior, you can assign it manually in keybinding settings.