Microsoft Fixes Stuck Update Bug in Windows 11 24H2 with KB5062324 Patch

Microsoft has started rolling out KB5062324, a small but important update for Windows 11 version 24H2. The patch is meant to fix a problem where Windows Update gets stuck during the scan for new updates and doesn’t finish.

The update is rolling out gradually. To get it early, users can turn on the “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” toggle in Settings, restart the PC, and check for updates again. After doing that, Windows should detect KB5062324 and download it.

Microsoft notes that a simple restart can also temporarily fix the bug and unstick the update process. A more permanent solution is installing KB5058499 (the May 2025 non-security update) or anything newer. The issue is only seen on PCs running Windows 11 version 24H2—older versions aren’t affected.

This version of Windows still has a list of known problems waiting on fixes. Some of the standout issues include compatibility conflicts with the sprotect.sys driver, camera-related app hangs, audio glitches on PCs with Dirac Audio, and general stability problems.

Meanwhile, Microsoft also rolled out KB5061087 for Windows 10. That patch includes fixes for Start menu crashes, USB printer failures, and system version misreporting. Not to forget, Microsoft is now letting users enroll in its Extended Security Updates program.

