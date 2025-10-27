Microsoft Fixes Teams Text-to-Speech Issue Affecting Auto-Attendant Calls

Microsoft has fixed an issue that affected Teams’ text-to-speech (TTS) functionality during auto-attendant calls. The company confirmed the issue on X, noting it was tracked under incident ID TM1180557 in the Microsoft 365 admin center.

The outage temporarily prevented Teams users from hearing automated voice responses when routing or managing calls through auto-attendants. For those unaware, that’s an important feature for organizations handling large call volumes.

After an hour or so, the company responded to its earlier post saying that it has fixed the issue. The company noted:

We’ve resolved the issue, and further details are being provided under TM1180557 in the admin center.

For continued updates, administrators can monitor TM1180557 and MO1169016 via the Service Health Dashboard or the official Microsoft 365 Status account on X.

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has to deal with some sort of issue. Earlier this month, users faced major access disruptions across Teams, Exchange Online, and other Microsoft 365 apps. That incident, labeled MO1169016, was traced to a misconfigured network infrastructure in North America, causing widespread login and connectivity failures.

Microsoft’s status updates show a pattern of recurring service outages throughout 2025. While most have been resolved quickly, the growing frequency has raised conderns among users.