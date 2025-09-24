Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 on PS5: Release Date, Pre-orders, Missions & Features

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is finally making its way to PlayStation. For the first time, PS5 and PS5 Pro owners will be able to experience the iconic sim, complete with a massive aircraft roster, new career missions, and PlayStation-specific features like immersive DualSense support.

The game officially launches on December 8, 2025, on PS5 and PS5 Pro. Players who pre-order the Deluxe, Premium Deluxe, or Aviator Editions will get early access starting December 3, 2025.

Pre-order Bonuses

Standard pre-orders include the legendary Northrop T38-A Talon aircraft, while premium editions unlock extra content and early entry to the skies.

Image: Asobo Studio | Xbox Game Studios

Career System and Missions

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 introduces a career mode, allowing players to progress through firefighting, search and rescue, aerial construction, agriculture, and more. Alongside this are global missions, landing challenges, rally races, and competitive play in the new Challenge League.

PS5-Exclusive Features

The DualSense controller elevates immersion with adaptive triggers, ATC audio through the speaker, gyro controls, and touchpad customization. The full power of PS5 hardware lets players explore all seven continents, over 40,000 airports, 60,000 helipads, and real-time global air traffic.

Image: Asobo Studio | Xbox Game Studios

PS VR2 Support

A free update in 2026 will add full PS VR2 support, letting simmers take to the skies in complete VR with Sense controllers.

Image: Asobo Studio | Xbox Game Studios

Post-Launch Content

Asobo Studio and Microsoft Game Studios will support the PlayStation version with World Updates, Sim Updates, and third-party marketplace add-ons, ensuring the skies stay fresh long after launch.