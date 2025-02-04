Microsoft Forms will use Copilot to scan your files and extract information for quizzes, and surveys

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Last year, Microsoft announced that it would enhance its Forms platform, known for creating quizzes, forms, and other polls and surveys, with the AI model Copilot. We found out back then that the tech giant would use AI to generate step-by-step solution guides or even fine-tune forms.

Well, we have some good news for all of you Microsoft Forms users. The company just published two entries to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, announcing the addition of more AI capabilities to the platform. The first one will make it easier for users to adjust their forms automatically. According to the entry, with Copilot, Form users can type in prompts or instructions to get help editing and refining their forms.

For example, if users want to change a question or add more options, they can type a prompt like “Add a multiple-choice question about customer satisfaction” or “Change the first question to ask for the user’s age.” Copilot will then provide tailored suggestions and adjustments based on the prompts, making getting their forms ready for distribution much quicker and simpler.

This update aims to streamline the process, reduce the time spent on form creation, and help users create more effective and polished forms with ease. Here’s what the entry says:

Copilot in Forms has been revamped to more easily help users refine and modify their forms. Users can now type prompts to Copilot to help with editing and refinement, so they can get tailored suggestions and easily get their forms ready to send.

The second AI capability coming to Microsoft Forms will have Copilot reference existing Word, Excel, or PowerPoint documents to build your forms.

For example, if you have a form that’s already been created and you want to use parts of it or make changes, you can paste the URL of that form into the prompt box. Copilot will understand and incorporate it into your new form.

The AI model will also search for files that are relevant to your form. Copilot might suggest related documents you’ve worked on if you create a customer feedback survey. This helps you quickly pull together a draft that fits your needs. Here’s what Microsoft says:

When creating a form with Copilot, users can now reference existing documents such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Users can also reference an existing form by pasting the form’s URL into the prompt box. Additionally, Copilot can search and suggest relevant files when generating a form, so users can easily create a draft that meets their needs.

These capabilities will be added to Microsoft Forms in March. The Redmond-based tech giant said they’ll be generally available to all users.