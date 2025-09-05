Microsoft introduces Copilot Agent Diagnostic Tool for Teams

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has rolled out the Copilot Agent Functionality Diagnostic, a new customer-facing tool designed to keep Copilot running reliably inside Microsoft Teams. Available through the Microsoft Remote Connectivity Analyzer, the tool checks for issues that might block Copilot agents from working properly, from licenses to tenant settings.

With Copilot becoming an integral part of Microsoft 365, ensuring it performs seamlessly in Teams has become Microsoft’s top priority. The diagnostic aims to give IT admins and support engineers a quick way to validate environments, spot misconfigurations, and reduce disruptions for users.

What the diagnostic tool checks?

The new diagnostic runs through a series of automated validations to confirm:

Teams user authentication is working correctly.

Users have an active Microsoft 365 Copilot license.

Custom apps in preview are enabled to support agents.

Teams tenant app settings allow proper permissions.

No configuration gaps exist that could block Copilot agents.

By covering these important areas, Microsoft says the tool can significantly cut down on errors and downtime when deploying or troubleshooting Copilot in Teams.

Who should use it?

The diagnostic tool is intended for IT admins, support engineers, and adoption leads preparing organizations for Copilot rollouts. Moreover, it’s worth noting that running the test requires a Global Administrator account, ensuring full visibility into tenant configurations.