[UPDATE: FIXED] Microsoft Investigating Issue Blocking File Actions in Copilot for 365 Users

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

[UPDATE: 20 Nov 2025, 04:36 EEST] Microsoft has finally fixed the issue. In an update to the existing post from earlier this morning, Microsoft noted, “We’ve successfully resolved the issue following our actions to restart the dependent VMs.”

[UPDATE: 19 Nov 2025, 16:40 EEST] In yet another update on X, Microsoft has noted, “We’ve identified errors within backend processing infrastructure and are investigating these further.”

[UPDATE: 19 Nov 2025, 16:33 EEST] In an update on X, Microsoft has noted, “We’ve reproduced the issue internally and are gathering additional diagnostic logs for error analysis.”

[ORIGINAL STORY] It has been barely 24 hours since Cloudflare fixed a widespread issue that took down a part of internet. The CEO of the company later also apologized, while confirming it wasn’t a cyberattack. Now, it seems Microsoft 365 services are now down.

Microsoft confirmed the issue via its official Microsoft 365 Status account on X, noting that some users may be unable to perform any action on files with Microsoft Copilot. The company says it’s actively investigating and has opened a new internal tracking entry under issue ID CP1188020.

What’s surprising is that Microsoft’s Service Health Status page still shows all services as operational, suggesting that the incident may not yet be reflected on the dashboard.

If you are among the ones affected, you can follow progress directly in the Microsoft 365 Admin Center under ID CP1188020, which will receive updates as Microsoft work through the fault. Or, you can come back to this article, we’ll be updating it live.