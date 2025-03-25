Microsoft is refusing to refund back Skype credit, according to user

Skype will be going away forever this May.

As you may all know already, Microsoft will be retiring the Skype app in May, and all of those who still renewed their subscriptions or purchased Skype credit are advised to use it before the deadline.

However, for those who want a refund, it might not be possible at all, according to the experience of one Skype user who claimed that Microsoft has required them to write a physical letter to the company.

The user took to Reddit to share their story: They renewed their Skype number earlier this year, before Microsoft announced that Skype would be retired.

They wanted a refund for the subscription, so they contacted Microsoft. While the customer support was polite and professional, it was also utterly powerless.

They confirmed that after May, core features like caller ID, SMS, and call forwarding will disappear. You’ll still be able to make calls, they said, but only through Skype Web or something called “Teams Free.” No caller ID. No timeline. No promise that it’ll keep working.

The Redmond-based tech giant denied the refund because the customer didn’t request it within 14 days of purchase. The user also claimed that Microsoft said there was no way to get a refund.

When I asked to escalate, I was told there is no process. No email. No department. No formal channel at all.

Except for one little thing, which might seem absurd in 2025: writing a letter to Microsoft’s office.

Their advice? If I wanted to complain, I would have to post a letter to Microsoft’s office in Reading.

According to Skype, refunds can be given for:

Subscriptions that haven’t been used and haven’t expired.

Skype Credit that hasn’t been used if the refund is requested within 14-days of purchase. Outside of the 14-day period in the EU, refunds are at the discretion of Skype (EU customers only).

Technical issues that we determine to be Skype’s fault.

Fraudulent use if we determine your account was taken over by a third party.

Charges made in error if you contact us within 90-days of purchase. We can’t give refunds for charges that are more than 90-days old.

On the official support page, you can find more details on how to get a refund. However, as Microsoft points out, refunds are at Skype’s discretion in the EU region, so there is a high chance that you won’t get your money back.

