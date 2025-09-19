Microsoft Launches Image Customizer for Azure Linux

The company says that customization is done in minutes

Microsoft has announced Image Customizer for Azure Linux. The Image Customizer has already been tested by heavyweights like LinkedIn, Azure Frontdoor, and Azure Nexus in production.

The tool is designed to make image customization reliable and predictable while keeping the process light and secure. Unlike VM-based customization, it works directly with images through a chroot-based method, which eliminates the overhead of booting a virtual machine.

Microsoft says the tool comes with dm-verity support for enhanced security and works seamlessly with Azure Linux with OS Guard. It supports a wide range of operations, from adding and removing packages to customizing partitions and enabling services.

Worth noting that input formats like VHD, VHDX, QCOW2, PXE artifacts, raw, and ISO are supported, with equally versatile output options. The company is also highlighting its cross-platform compatibility, with testing confirmed on Ubuntu 22.04, Azure Linux 3.0, and WSL2.

The Image Customizer is available as a container, bundled with dependencies for smooth integration into CI/CD pipelines. Moreover, it’s also available as a standalone binary for developers who prefer direct setup.

Developers can get started with only a configuration file and a base Azure Linux image. From there, customization takes just minutes. Microsoft has also shared a Quick Start guide to help first-time users.