A few keyboard settings are moving from Control Panel to Settings app in Windows 11

Last week was quite busy for Microsoft, as it rolled out a bunch of Windows 11 preview builds packed with updates. The company finally launched the controversial Recall feature to Copilot + PCs, alongside other AI features. That’s not all; the company is also moving some keyboard settings from the old Control Panel to the Settings app.

Microsoft starts moving a few keyboard settings from the Control Panel to the Settings app in Windows 11

Popular Windows tipster @Phantomofearth first reported these changes on X. Per the post, the latest Dev and Beta builds for Windows 11 (including version 24H2) allow altering the character repeat delay within the Settings app.

This feature allows you to change settings for how long you hold a key before it repeats. The next keyboard setting from Control Panel that’s moving to the Settings app is the character repeat rate. These features come alongside smooth sliders, allowing you to easily change these settings.

As noted by Neowin, there’s even a test input box to try your settings. Remember, all these keyboard settings are hidden by default and only visible in the Settings app after they’re enabled.

Once enabled, you can find these options, once enabled, at Settings > Accessibility > Keyboard > Keyboard character repeat delay and repeat rate. The fact that Microsoft is gradually adding these elements to the Settings app means you can easily find them. You can locate these settings through Control Panel > Keyboard > Speed in stable Windows 11 versions.

Since these changes are still in preview, they’re likely getting some final polish before hitting the stable release, possibly in a 2025 update.

Additional settings might also move in the near future

If you’re eager to try them now, join the Windows Insider Program’s Dev or Beta channel, grab a recent build, and dig into those hidden features (with caution!). Moving on, the cursor blink rate—a setting that lets you alter how fast the text cursor blinks—isn’t still available in the Settings app. Moreover, we expect Microsoft to also move it out of the Control Panel.